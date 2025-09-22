TWS’s Shinyu And &TEAM’s EJ Confirmed To Join IVE’s Leeseo As New “Inkigayo” MCs

TWS’s Shinyu and &TEAM’s EJ have officially been announced as the newest MCs of SBS’s “Inkigayo”!

On September 22, the production team confirmed that the two idols will be joining IVE’s Leeseo, who has been hosting the show since last year, to complete the new trio of MCs.

Shinyu previously appeared as a special MC on “Inkigayo” last year, impressing with his sharp instincts and smooth hosting skills during a live broadcast. He also showed off his playful charm and enthusiasm through “Maejeomgayo,” the program’s web spin-off content, leaving a lasting impression on viewers and staff alike.

Meanwhile, EJ, the leader of &TEAM under YX LABELS (formerly HYBE LABELS JAPAN), is ready to bring fresh energy to the stage. With his group already achieving million-seller status in Japan and steadily building a global fanbase, EJ has often taken the “Inkigayo” stage ahead of &TEAM’s official Korean debut. Now, he’s set to showcase a new side of himself as he takes on hosting duties.

The new lineup of MCs—Leeseo, Shinyu, and EJ—will officially begin their run in October.

“Inkigayo” airs every Sunday at 3:20 p.m. KST.

Watch previous episodes of “Inkigayo” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)