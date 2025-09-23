Kim Ki Bang Interrupts Ji Hyun Woo And Eugene's Celebration In Upcoming Drama 'First Lady'

Upcoming drama “First Lady” has shared new stills of Ji Hyun Woo, Eugene, and Kim Ki Bang!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Kim Ki Bang plays Yoon Ki Joo, Min Chul’s former friend who now seeks to bring him down.

In the newly released stills, Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul are standing on stage celebrating his presidential win before a crowd of cheering supporters when they are suddenly pelted with tomatoes by Yoon Ki Joo. Even as her pure white suit is stained red, Cha Soo Yeon remains composed, while Hyun Min Chul, who is surrounded by bodyguards, looks shaken.

The reason behind Yoon Ki Joo’s attack will be revealed in the first episode of the drama.

“This scene is a symbolic moment that encapsulates the conflicts of power, love, and family,” said the drama’s production team. “It will serve as the starting point for a bold and shocking story.”

“First Lady” premieres on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)