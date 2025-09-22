Ha Seung Ri’s Search For The Truth Sparks A Comedic Father Showdown In “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

KBS1’s upcoming drama “Marie and Her Three Daddies” has unveiled a new poster!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately portraying the creation of an unconventional family—one built on bonds deeper than blood.

Ha Seung Ri stars as Kang Marie, while Hyun Woo takes on the role of Lee Kang Se. The two begin as senior and junior colleagues at a medical school but soon evolve into a couple. Park Eun Hye plays Marie’s mother Joo Si Ra, while Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, and Gong Jung Hwan take on the roles of Marie’s three potential fathers—Lee Poong Joo, Kang Min Bo, and Jin Gi Sik.

The newly revealed poster captures six distinct moods from the cast. Marie looks puzzled and uncertain, in contrast to the warm smiles of Kang Se and Joo Si Ra. Meanwhile, the three “dad candidates” rush toward her with playful energy, hinting at the comedic rivalry that lies ahead.

As Marie and Kang Se’s relationship deepens, the two are forced to confront shocking truths and unexpected hardships. The question marks scattered around Marie in the poster symbolize her confusion, while Kang Se’s steady stance suggests his role as both partner and guiding presence in her life.

Joo Si Ra’s bright smile captures her carefree yet mischievous nature, while the three father candidates strike comically tangled poses, teasing the fierce and hilarious competition to be acknowledged as Marie’s father. The oversized question mark encircling them foreshadows the chaotic paternity scandal at the heart of the story, promising a whirlwind of laughter, emotion, and heart.

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” will premiere on October 13 at 8:30 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

