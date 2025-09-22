Bae Hyeon Seong's Thoughtful Gesture Toward Lee Re Sparks Change In Their Tense Dynamic In “Shin’s Project”

“Shin’s Project” has teased a change in the tense relationship between Bae Hyeon Seong and Lee Re!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, rookie judge Jo Philip wound up as a new employee at the chicken shop after his chief judge unexpectedly sent him there. Though completely unfamiliar with restaurant work, he has slowly started to find his footing after much trial and error.

However, one challenge still remains: building teamwork with delivery worker Lee Si On, with whom he constantly bickers. At the last staff dinner, Mr. Shin personally urged the two to work together, making it clear that their cooperation is key to keeping the restaurant running smoothly.

Newly released stills now hint at a shift in their relationship. Jo Philip takes on a surprising role as Si On’s tutor, preparing study materials to help her as she works toward her GED. While he looks visibly anxious about how she’ll respond, Si On greets his gesture with a faint, unexpected smile—suggesting their dynamic may finally be starting to change.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” airs on September 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

