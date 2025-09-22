Watch: Cha Eun Woo Introduces His Chaotic And Quirky Longtime Friends In Trailer For Comedy Film “The First Ride'

The upcoming comedy movie “The First Ride” has dropped new character posters and a trailer that spotlight the unique personalities and charms of its five leads!

“The First Ride” is a chaotic comedy about longtime friends of 24 years who embark on their first trip abroad together.

The newly unveiled posters capture each character’s essence in bold, eye-catching visuals.

Leading the pack is “the perfect one” Tae Jeong (Kang Ha Neul), the very definition of intelligence. Determined to see everything through to the end, his perfectionism sets the stage for hilarious clashes with his far-from-perfect friends.

Then there’s “the foolish one” Do Jin (Kim Young Kwang), grinning brightly behind his sunglasses and headphones.

“The handsome one” Yeon Min (Cha Eun Woo) commands attention with his striking looks and DJ gear, perfectly suited to his dream of becoming a DJ.

“The quirky one” Geum Bok (Kang Young Seok) strikes an eccentric Buddha-like pose, hinting at the offbeat antics he’ll bring to the story.

And finally, “the shameless one” Ok Shim (Han Sun Hwa), who’s been pining after Tae Jeong for nearly two decades. With her bold, unapologetic personality, she barges into the group’s lives without warning—bringing fresh chaos and comedy along with her.

The accompanying character trailer dives even deeper, bringing these longtime friends to life beyond the posters. From Tae Jeong, the flawless overachiever ranked at the top nationwide, to Do Jin, the oddball who dreams of adopting and raising cattle in his own home; Yeon Min, whose good looks alone makes people laugh; Geum Bok, who’s mastered the art of sleeping with his eyes open; and Ok Shim, who barrels toward Tae Jeong like a bulldozer—their wildly different charms promise a riot of nonstop laughs.

“The First Ride” will premiere on October 29.

While you wait, watch Kang Ha Neul in “YADANG: The Snitch” on Viki:

And check out Cha Eun Woo’s variety show “Rented in Finland” below!

