Watch: Rowoon And Shin Ye Eun Share A Tense 1st Encounter In Preview For New Drama 'The Murky Stream'

Disney+’s first original historical drama “The Murky Stream” has unveiled a new preview video ahead of its premiere!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue; Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant; and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The newly released preview starts with Si Yool and a group of workers loading luggage and preparing a palanquin. Meanwhile, Choi Eun steps off a boat and crosses a wooden bridge. As the two pass each other, their shoulders brush—causing Choi Eun to drop her hand fan.

When Si Yool turns back, their eyes meet in a moment filled with unspoken tension. He slowly picks up the fan, gently brushes off the dust, and offers it back to her. Just then, Choi Eun’s maid arrives and snaps, “How dare you touch something so precious with such filthy hands?” before quickly ushering her away.

Though brief, this charged encounter stirs viewers’ curiosity about their relationship and what kind of events will unfold between them.

Watch the full video below!

“The Murky Stream” will premiere with three episodes on September 26, followed by two new episodes weekly, for a total of nine episodes.

