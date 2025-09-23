Lee Jin Uk And Suzy Cross Paths In A Fleeting Moment In 'Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club For The Brokenhearted'

Suzy and Lee Jin Uk’s upcoming romance film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” has unve special poster!

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of flight attendant Sa Gang (Suzy) and consultant Ji Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), who come together at a breakfast meeting for people dealing with heartbreak. At this gathering, they exchange “mementos of heartbreak” and share their stories and pain, exploring how individuals cope with breakups and lost love.

The newly released poster captures a fleeting yet poignant moment as Sa Gang and Ji Hoon pass each other through a doorway. Sa Gang is seen with a curious gaze, while Ji Hoon wears a solitary, introspective expression.

The caption, “It’s over, but I want to end it,” evokes memories of past heartaches, hinting at the journey of emotional and personal growth that lies ahead for the characters.

Watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or check out Suzy’s drama “While You Were Sleeping” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)