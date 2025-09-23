Crown Prince Kang Tae Oh And Peddler Kim Se Jeong Switch Souls In New Drama “Moon River” Posters

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled a set of new posters!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost his memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Kang Tae Oh plays Crown Prince Yi Kang, while Kim Se Jeong plays Park Dal Yi, a peddler.

The posters highlight the unusual relationship between Yi Kang and Park Dal Yi. In one, Yi Kang holds Park Dal Yi like a paper doll, his expression grumpy.

In another, Park Dal Yi, dressed in the crown prince’s outfit, flashes a mischievous smile while holding Yi Kang, who has become a peddler.

The tagline, “A chaotic, soul-swapping romance between complete opposites,” hints at a storyline where the two characters’ souls are switched.

In addition, the special poster features an image of Yi Kang appearing to ride atop Park Dal Yi’s woven bamboo hat. Across the hat is an illustration of a landscape reminiscent of an ink wash painting. Park Dal Yi’s bright eyes and Yi Kang’s expression as he clutches the cotton attached to the hat create a playful contrast.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

