Jun Ji Hyun’s Agency Releases Statement Regarding Cancellation Of Her Chinese Advertisement

Jun Ji Hyun’s agency has issued a statement on the cancellation of her Chinese advertisement.

On September 23, a media outlet reported that Jun Ji Hyun’s advertisement, originally scheduled to take place in Seoul on September 25, had been canceled because of her lines related to China in the drama “Tempest.”

In recent days, Chinese netizens have voiced criticism over her line in “Tempest” that reads, “Why does China favor war? A nuclear bomb could even fall on the border area.” When news of the advertisement’s cancellation surfaced, many speculated that the decision was directly tied to the controversy.

However, Jun Ji Hyun’s agency Peach Company clarified, “The cancellation of the Chinese advertisement was decided before the airing of ‘Tempest,’” and added, “It has nothing to do with the drama.”

The agency said, “We communicated with the local agency in China and were told the reports were not true,” and explained, “The advertisement was postponed, then canceled, due to local circumstances.”

Watch Jun Ji Hyun in “Jirisan” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)