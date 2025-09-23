3 Reasons To Watch Eugene And Ji Hyun Woo's New Drama 'First Lady'

MBN’s upcoming drama “First Lady” has revealed three key points of interests ahead of tonight’s premiere!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Here are the three highlights to look forward to:

1. An unconventional story about the world of a political couple

“First Lady” features a bold and unconventional storyline with a striking premise: “The first couple begins an unprecedented divorce battle that will shake South Korea to its core.” The series explores a never-before-seen world of political couples, capturing the collision of power and love, along with the conflict between desire and ambition within the president-elect and his spouse.

The story also delves into the secrets of the president-elect and his family, the tangled web of character relationships, and the joys and sorrows of human nature. These elements weave together to deliver shocking twists and dramatic turns.

2. Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, and Lee Min Young’s powerful acting

In “First Lady,” Eugene plays Cha Soo Yeon, the wife of an unknown activist, Hyun Min Chul, who helps her husband rise through the political ranks and eventually becomes the first lady after he is elected president. Eugene will deliver a standout performance, balancing ambition-driven charisma with a wide range of complex emotions.

Ji Hyun Woo plays Hyun Min Chul, a former factory worker who becomes a candidate for the National Assembly and is eventually elected president. His role captures the struggle of a man caught between political conviction and human agony.

Lee Min Young plays Shin Hae Rin, the head of Hyun Min Chul’s election campaign and his closest aide, who conceals both ambition and secrets.

The ensemble also includes Han Soo Ah, Shin So Yul, Kim Ki Bang, Oh Seung Eun, Lee Jong Hyuk, and Baek Ji Won, all of whom strengthen the core narrative of the series.

3. The combination of writer Kim Hyung Wan’s six-year script and director Lee Ho Hyun’s stylish direction

“First Lady” was written by Kim Hyung Wan, who previously demonstrated intricate plots and bold storytelling in the dramas “Dream High 2” and “Hidden Identity.” Notably, Kim Hyung Wan spent six years preparing this script. Partnering with him is director Lee Ho Hyun, acclaimed for his stylish direction, who adds a distinctive touch to the production.

Kim Hyung Wan delivers layered storytelling, capturing psychological shifts and fractured relationships with precision. Lee Ho Hyun complements this by highlighting the characters’ emotions and major events through refined visual staging.

The production team commented, “‘First Lady’ will be a drama that explores human desires and conflicts through the divorce lawsuit of a president-elect and his wife, in which power and love collide.”

They added, “With its spectacular narrative, visually striking mise-en-scène that pleases the senses, and the actors’ bold transformations, the series will captivate viewers from the very first episode.”

“First Lady” premieres on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

