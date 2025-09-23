Lee Junho Dishes On His Upcoming Drama “Typhoon Family,” How He Prepared For His Role, And More

Lee Junho has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Typhoon Family”!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Lee Junho takes on the role of Kang Tae Poong, a flashy, free-spirited youth from a wealthy background who once lived for style and freedom but is unexpectedly thrust into the harsh realities of the IMF era, forcing him to grow into a true businessman.

Commenting on the IMF crisis, which is the main backdrop of the drama, Lee Junho, who was still a child during that time—explained that he felt the atmosphere of the era through his parents. He recalled, “Both of my parents worked, and I remember everyone in the country joining efforts to overcome the crisis—such as the gold-collecting campaign.”

He emphasized the show’s universal appeal, saying, “It’s a story that everyone living with an uncertain tomorrow can relate to. I hope everyone living cheerfully and resiliently each day will be able to laugh and cry while watching the drama, relate to it, and also find comfort.”

Talking about his character Kang Tae Poong, whom he sees as transparent and honest about his feelings, Lee Junho commented, “I thought of him as a character with a wide range of emotions, from joy to sorrow and anger, so I tried to show various sides of him.”

Lee Junho made detailed efforts to recreate the styling of 1997. “I wanted to express the vibe and aesthetics of the time,” he said, noting how he looked up popular items such as leather jackets, denim-on-denim fashion, work boots, earrings, and also referenced the styles of celebrities from back then to shape his character’s appearance.

Beyond Kang Tae Poong’s physical appearance, Lee Junho put even greater effort into portraying the character’s humanity. He explained that he built up the character layer by layer by thinking about who people would want by their side during the hardest times, adding, “I wanted to portray someone who could be a good older brother to lean on in difficult times, a dependable husband and father, or even a son. I also wanted Kang Tae Poong to be the kind of person you’d wish to have as a boss or teacher.”

He also revealed that the set, which was a perfect recreation of 1997, greatly helped him immerse himself in the role. He explained that from the actors’ costumes, hairstyles, and makeup to the nightclubs and broadcast station scenes, every element incorporated details of that time, which made him naturally feel like he really was in the year 1997.

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

