Jeon Yeo Been Rejects Jung Jinyoung’s Bold Advances In Poster For “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has released a poster featuring Jeon Yeo Been and Jung Jinyoung!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Jung Jinyoung plays Jeon Dong Min, a single father raising his young son while running a strawberry farm in Muchang Village.

The newly released poster captures Kim Young Ran and Jeon Dong Min standing close together. Jeon Dong Min is shown with his firm hand wrapped around Kim Young Ran’s back, as if trying to pull her closer, while Kim Young Ran raises her hand to block him.

The poster’s caption, “There is no romance in my life,” adds to the intrigue surrounding their relationship. How will Kim Young Ran, who has lived a guarded and boring life, react to the bold advances of Jeon Dong Min, who approaches her despite her wariness?

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

