Park Sung Woong In Talks For New Historical Drama

Park Sung Woong may be starring in a new historical drama!

On September 23, a media outlet reported that Park Sung Woong has been offered a role in the upcoming KBS 2TV historical drama “Great King Munmu” (literal title), which is scheduled to air next year.

In response to the report, a representative from Park Sung Woong’s agency stated, “Park Sung Woong has been offered a role in KBS 2TV’s new historical drama ‘Great King Munmu’ and is currently reviewing it.”

Set during the late Three Kingdoms period of the 600s, Great King Munmu will depict the intense conflicts among Goguryeo, Silla, Baekje, and the Tang Dynasty of China, leading up to the unification of the Three Kingdoms under Silla and its ultimate triumph against Tang.

Park Sung Woong has been offered the role of General Kim Yu Shin, Silla’s legendary military commander.

Notably, Park Sung Woong previously played Kim Yu Shin in the 2011 MBC historical drama “Gye Baek,” raising expectations for how he will portray the same character again after 15 years.

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews