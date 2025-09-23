Han Suk Kyu Faces Abusive Customer Head-On And Vows Revenge To Protect Lee Re In “Shin’s Project”

Han Suk Kyu will switch on his “revenge mode” to protect his cherished delivery worker Lee Re in tonight’s episode of “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

Up until now, Mr. Shin, Jo Philip, and Si On have formed a perfect team, working in seamless sync as they juggle both running the restaurant and tackling conflicts.

But the upcoming episode brings the biggest crisis yet for Si On. While making a delivery, she encounters a nightmare customer who subjects her to relentless harassment and violence. Even the strong-willed Si On, who has always endured no matter what, begins to break down under the customer’s cruelty. The situation soon ripples through the chicken shop, weighing heavily on both Mr. Shin and Jo Philip.

The newly released stills capture the tension, showing Mr. Shin’s hardened expression after learning about Si On’s ordeal. The sight of Si On in tears under the customer’s mockery and violence further underscores the seriousness of the situation.

Mr. Shin’s cold, steely glare raises anticipation for what he’ll do next. Known to have resorted to threats in the past when provoked, how will Mr. Shin respond to the abusive customer who tormented his treasured delivery worker Si On?

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” airs on September 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

