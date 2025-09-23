Netflix Addresses Reports Of Simultaneous Production Of “The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call” Sequels

Netflix has responded to reports that its hit drama “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” will begin simultaneous production of Seasons 2 and 3.

On September 23, Xportsnews reported that the series had confirmed back-to-back production for its upcoming sequels.

In response, a Netflix representative clarified, “We’re grateful for the interest in ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.’ Follow-up seasons are currently under review, but nothing has been confirmed yet.”

Based on a popular webtoon, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is a medical drama that follows Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon), a genius surgeon with battlefield experience, as he takes on the challenge of reviving a defunct and neglected Severe Trauma Care team.

Released this past January, the series became a major success both in Korea and internationally. At the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards in May, Ju Ji Hoon won Best Actor in the TV category. The drama later swept three awards at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards in July—Best Rookie Actor for Choo Young Woo, Best Actor for Ju Ji Hoon, and Best Drama.

