“Show Me The Money 12” Unveils Star-Packed Producer Lineup

After three years, “Show Me The Money” is officially making its comeback—and the lineup of its four producer teams has finally been revealed!

On September 23, Mnet announced that Zico and Crush, Gray and Loco, J-Tong and Hukky Shibaseki, as well as Lil Moshpit and Jay Park will be joining “Show Me The Money 12” as producers.

The first team is led by KOZ Entertainment’s founder Zico and R&B hip-hop artist Crush. The second team brings together producer Gray and Loco, the very first winner of “Show Me The Money.”

The third team features rapper J-Tong and producer Hukky Shibaseki, who are joining the show as producers for the first time. Rounding out the lineup, the final team will be led by producer Lil Moshpit and Jay Park.

The production team stated, “As the hip-hop scene undergoes change, this season aims to spotlight a wide variety of rappers. For that reason, we’ve brought together irreplaceable artists who continue to expand their own fields, push boundaries, and pursue challenges without limits. With these producers who embody the true spirit and essence of hip-hop, we’ll do our best to deliver authentic stories.”

Meanwhile, auditions for “Show Me The Money 12” are currently open to aspiring rappers until September 26 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned for more updates!

