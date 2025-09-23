Update: BOYNEXTDOOR Reveals Comeback Schedule For 'The Action'

Updated September 24 KST:

BOYNEXTDOOR has released a teaser schedule for their upcoming EP “The Action”!

Check it out below:

Original Article:

BOYNEXTDOOR has kicked off the countdown to their October comeback!

On September 22, BOYNEXTDOOR officially announced the date and details of their upcoming comeback next month.

The group will be returning with their fifth EP “The Action” on October 20 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out their first teaser for the release below!