Taeyang's 'Eyes, Nose, Lips' Becomes His 1st Solo Music Video To Hit 300 Million Views

BIGBANG’s Taeyang has officially joined the 300-million club on YouTube!

On September 23, Taeyang’s music video for his timeless 2014 hit “Eyes, Nose, Lips” surpassed 300 million views. First released on June 3, 2014, the track reached the milestone in approximately 11 years, 3 months, and 20 days.

This achievement makes “Eyes, Nose, Lips” Taeyang’s very first solo music video to cross the 300 million mark on YouTube, further cementing its legacy as one of the most iconic K-pop ballads of the past decade.

Congratulations to Taeyang!

Revisit the unforgettable MV for “Eyes, Nose, Lips” below: