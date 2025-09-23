P1Harmony To Premiere New Title Track 'EX' On 'Good Morning America'

P1Harmony will be premiering their new song “EX” on “Good Morning America”!

On September 22 local time, “Good Morning America” announced that P1Harmony would be stopping by the famous U.S. morning talk show to perform “EX” for the very first time live. The group’s global debut performance of “EX” will air during the September 24 episode of the show.

“EX” is the title track of P1Harmony’s upcoming first English-language album of the same name, which is due out on September 26.

Meanwhile, “Good Morning America” airs on weekdays at 7 a.m. local time (8 p.m. KST) on ABC.