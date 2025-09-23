'KPop Demon Hunters' Becomes 1st Soundtrack In 10 Years To Have A Single Top Billboard Hot 100 For 6 Weeks

The soundtrack to the hit film “KPop Demon Hunters” continues to rule the Billboard Hot 100!

“Golden,” the immensely popular song by the film’s fictional girl group HUNTR/X (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami), is now spending its sixth week at the top of the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

Notably, “Golden” is the first soundtrack single in a decade to spend six weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100: the last to enjoy such a run was Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth (from “Fast & Furious 7) in 2015.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “Golden” racked up 32.1 million official streams, 30.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 7,000 sales in the United States from September 12 to 18.

Including “Golden,” the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack once again landed a total of four songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 this week. Fictional boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” ranked No. 5 and No. 6 respectively, followed by HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 10.

“Golden” also spent its 10th week at the top of both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart, as well as a ninth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart. Additionally, Golden” climbed back up to No. 2 on this week’s Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling song of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, “Golden” maintained its personal best of No. 8 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and it rose to a new peak of No. 16 on the Radio Songs chart (formerly Hot 100 Airplay), which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all musical genres.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

