Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Confirmed For New Rom-Com

Hwang In Youp and Hyeri are now confirmed to star in the new drama “To You” (literal translation)!

Penned by writer Jung Eun Bi, who worked on “Goblin” and “Doom at Your Service,” “To You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin, who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae, who has forgotten her own. The two revisit an unfinished film from their past and rewrite a love that remains unresolved.

Hwang In Youp stars as Woo Soo Bin, a brilliant film director. Woo Soo Bin moves beyond a teenage life limited to the world his parents designed, breaks free in his twenties, and ultimately becomes a successful filmmaker. After a dazzling debut with his first feature, which swept international film festivals, he returns to South Korea to reunite with Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), the person who embodies his true dream.

Hwang In Youp shared, “I am happy and excited to show a new side of myself through the role of Woo Soo Bin. I am working hard with director Yoo Seon Dong, writer Jung Eun Bi, and many fellow actors to bring audiences a great production, so I ask for your great interest.” He added, “I also hope you will look forward to the new synergy and chemistry between Hyeri and me.”

Hyeri plays Joo Yi Jae, a dedicated reporter with passion and talent who wrestles with regrets from her past. After a fearless teenage life driven by dreams, her twenties are filled with setbacks against the walls of reality. Now in her thirties, she feels like she has settled into mediocrity. As a reporter, she stands out with stamina that carries her across the country, smooth-talking wit, sociability, and even mastery of local dialects, earning a popular recurring segment under her own name. Still, she lives with a hidden emptiness. For Woo Soo Bin, love is his dream, but for Joo Yi Jae, it means tragedy. News of Woo Soo Bin—the one who once shared her dream of becoming a film director before leaving at 19—forces her to remember the dream she tried to forget.

Hyeri said, “I believe I will be able to show many different sides of myself through the role of Joo Yi Jae. I am preparing with excitement, so please look forward to it.”

“To You” is slated to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

