Watch: Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Panic As Their Souls Swap Overnight In “Moon River” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost his memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

The teaser highlights the vivid personalities of Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a mischievous troublemaker, and Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a bold woman with a fiery temper. From Yi Kang’s reckless behavior, unfitting for his royal title, to Park Dal Yi’s fearless spirit as she roams the land freely, the two characters create a sharp contrast.

The teaser goes on to show a scene where Park Dal Yi loses her memory after an accident and wakes to find herself living as a peasant. Yi Kang sparks curiosity when he says, “A runaway servant from Hanyang?” suggesting he knows something about her past.

After their encounter the previous night, a strange change takes place between the two. As if by a twist of fate, Yi Kang and Park Dal Yi’s souls are swapped. Both fall into complete confusion as they struggle with unfamiliar bodies where what belongs is missing, and what does not belong has appeared.

Park Dal Yi’s soul enters the crown prince’s body, and she recoils in shock, exclaiming, “What have you done to me?” At the same time, Yi Kang is left bewildered by the unpredictable situation that has unfolded.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Se Jeong in “Brewing Love”:

Watch Now

Also check out Kang Tae Oh in “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)