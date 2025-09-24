Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, And More Give A Flower To The One Who Captures Their Heart In New Drama “Would You Marry Me” Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has unveiled new posters featuring its cast!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

The posters show Kim Woo Joo, Yoo Mary, Baek Sang Hyun (Bae Na Ra), Yoon Jin Kyung (Shin Seul Ki), and another Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June), each offering flowers to the person they care about.

In one poster, Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik) appears with the tagline, “A fake husband..? Why would I?” Resting his chin on his hand with an indifferent look, Woo Joo remains unfazed even by an unexpected proposal.

Another poster shows Yoo Mary as a designer making ends meet, holding out flowers to Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik) with the line, “Will you be my husband?” as she proposes a contract marriage.

Woo Joo and Mary show contrasting expressions—chic and sweet—hinting at a romance that begins when fate ties them together as a fake newlywed couple.

In another poster, Baek Sang Hyun displays a sharp gaze. After sensing something suspicious about Woo Joo and Mary, who won a newlywed home giveaway, he becomes their watchful observer with his keen insight.

Yoon Jin Kyung captures attention with eyes full of love. With the tagline, “Somehow, you’ve become a man to me,” she is shown offering flowers to Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), revealing that she has unknowingly fallen for him.

Finally, another Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June), Mary’s ex-fiancé and a playboy, flashes a mischievous smile. As he offers flowers to Mary, he reveals his true feelings with the line, “Both Mary and the house are mine!”

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choi Woo Shik in “The Policeman’s Lineage” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out Jung So Min in “Love Reset” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)