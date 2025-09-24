“Spirit Fingers” Confirms Premiere Date With New Poster Starring Park Ji Hu And Cho Jun Young

“Spirit Fingers” has announced its premiere date with a poster!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

The poster features Baby Blue Finger Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu) and Red Finger Nam Ki Jung (Cho Jun Young) set against a colorful background.

Woo Yeon appears to be a completely ordinary girl—bland and with hardly any defining traits. Yet in the poster, she wears a vibrant red checkered dress, symbolizing that Woo Yeon, who has lived her life as a “colorless” presence, is finally starting to show her own colors. Meeting the drawing club “Spirit Fingers” brings a flutter of excitement, capturing the starting point of a girl just beginning to chase her dreams.

Next to her is Ki Jung, Red Finger who swings between bravado and straightforwardness. Dressed in a red school uniform, Ki Jung shows his natural good looks and commanding presence. Yet the excitement comes from the rare side he shows only to Woo Yeon, even though he usually appears free-spirited and indifferent.

In particular, when Woo Yeon asks, “Why on earth do you like me?” Ki Jung replies, “Among all the girls I know, you’re the only one like you.”

The production team shared, “We wanted to capture the imperfect moments of youth that everyone has experienced, and the process of discovering your own colors along the way. With the actors’ faithful portrayals and delicate emotional performances, this will be a long-awaited gift for fans of the original work, and a heart-fluttering first meeting for new viewers.”

“Spirit Fingers” is set to premiere on October 29 via TVING.

