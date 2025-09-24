Watch: Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, And Jo Woo Jin Pull Off Intense Action Scenes In 'Mantis' Making-Of Video

Netflix’s upcoming “Kill Boksoon” spin-off “Mantis” is building anticipation for its premiere with a new behind-the-scenes video!

“Mantis” is an action film starring Yim Si Wan as Han Ul, a top-tier assassin known as “Mantis” who returns to the hitman industry after a long vacation—only to find it in complete chaos. As he reenters this anarchic environment, Mantis encounters Jae Yi (Park Gyu Young), his fellow trainee and rival, and Dok Go (Jo Woo Jin), a retired legendary killer, and discovers that they are all competing for the No. 1 spot in the industry.

The newly released video gives fans a closer look at the effort that went into the film’s meticulously crafted action sequences.

Yim Si Wan and Park Gyu Young are shown training at an action school, not only learning hand-to-hand combat and weapon skills but also mastering wirework for scenes that require extra precision and flair.

On set, Jo Woo Jin and Yim Si Wan show dedication as they repeatedly rehearse their fight choreography, ensuring every punch, kick, and stunt lands perfectly on camera.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Mantis” will premiere on September 26.

Until then, watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Gyu Young’s drama “A Good Day to be a Dog” below:

Watch Now