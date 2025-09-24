Watch: Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Struggle To Keep Their Company Afloat Amid Crisis In “Typhoon Family” Teaser

Upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has released a new teaser!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Lee Junho takes on the role of Kang Tae Poong, a flashy, free-spirited youth from a wealthy background who once lived for style and freedom but is unexpectedly thrust into the harsh realities of the IMF era, forcing him to grow into a true businessman.

Kim Min Ha plays Oh Mi Seon, a determined bookkeeper navigating life during the financial turmoil. As the eldest daughter carrying the responsibility of supporting her family, Mi Seon devotes herself to her work at Typhoon Company while pursuing her dream of becoming a career woman.

The newly released teaser opens with Kang Tae Poong being taught that the core skill of a salesperson is finding good products and clients. In one scene, Tae Poong confidently asks Mi Seon to trust him, while in another, Mi Seon introduces herself as the accountant of Typhoon Company. The teaser ends with Tae Poong expressing that he is having fun being a salesperson.

Watch the teaser below!

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

