Watch: Kim You Jung Lures Kim Young Dae And Kim Do Hoon Into Her Chilling Ambitions In “Dear X” Teaser

The upcoming drama “Dear X” has dropped a chilling new teaser!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” follows the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), a renowned actress who rises from rock bottom to the peak of her career by using others, only to face a subsequent downfall. The romance drama explores the dual sides of Baek Ah Jin’s life, alongside Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), the man who chooses hell to protect her.

The newly released teaser captures Baek Ah Jin’s life swinging between dazzling heights and crushing despair. On the red carpet, flashes explode around her as she commands attention in a glamorous gown. Just like her words—“I want to be reborn at the very top”—she rises to the peak, wearing a mask that hides her true self. But as glimpses of her hidden past and real self begin to surface, tension mounts.

Her school days reveal a youthful face with an innocent smile, yet her eyes are filled with emptiness and weariness. Rumors swirl around her: “She acts like a model student in front of everyone, but behind their backs, she shamelessly extorts money from others…” “She pretends to be pitiful whenever she needs something, but it’s all fake,” and even, “She’s a devil wearing a human mask.”

The teaser takes an even darker turn as Baek Ah Jin flashes a twisted grin and taunts, “So, do you want to kill me?” Her venomous, manic expression is nothing short of terrifying. The focus then shifts to Yoon Joon Seo and Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon), both deeply entangled with her. Baek Ah Jin’s pointed question—“How far are you willing to go for me?”—is followed by harrowing scenes: Kim Jae Oh in a prison uniform on trial, and Yoon Joon Seo erupting in rage, screaming “Die!” as he raises a brick in a desperate act of violence. The teaser closes with the haunting line, “May your ruin be my salvation,” leaving a powerful impression of the dangerous, tangled bond that links the three.

“Dear X” will premiere on November 6.

