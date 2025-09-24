Park Hae Joon Joins Go Youn Jung And Koo Kyo Hwan In Talks For New Drama By 'My Mister' Writer

Park Hae Joon may be starring in a new drama!

On September 24, iMBC Entertainment reported that Park Hae Joon has been offered a role in the upcoming drama “Everyone Is Fighting Against Their Own Worthlessness” (literal translation), and he is currently reviewing the offer positively.

In response, Park Hae Joon’s agency PLEO Ent stated, “It’s true that he received an offer, but it is one of the projects under his consideration. Nothing has been confirmed yet.”

“Everyone Is Fighting Against Their Own Worthlessness” is set against the backdrop of the film industry and explores the struggles and inner conflicts surrounding human feelings of worthlessness.

Go Youn Jung and Koo Kyo Hwan are currently in talks to star in the drama.

The drama is penned by acclaimed writer Park Hae Young, known for “Another Miss Oh,” “My Mister,” and “My Liberation Notes,” and is directed by Cha Yeong Hoon, who previously worked on “Forecasting Love and Weather” and “When the Camellia Blooms.”

If confirmed, this will mark Park Hae Joon’s second collaboration with writer Park Hae Young, following his role in “My Mister.”

“Everyone Is Fighting Against Their Own Worthlessness” will reportedly begin filming next month. Stay tuned for more updates!

