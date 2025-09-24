Comedian Lee Jin Ho Arrested for Drunk Driving; Agency Issues Apology

Comedian Lee Jin Ho, who is already under investigation for illegal gambling, has been caught driving under the influence.

On September 24, Munhwa Ilbo reported that Lee Jin Ho was stopped by police after allegedly driving nearly 100 kilometers while intoxicated.

According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, officers from the Yangpyeong Police Station arrested Lee Jin Ho at around 3 a.m. KST that day on charges of drunk driving from Incheon to Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi Province.

Police stated that they received a report about Lee Jin Ho driving under the influence in Incheon. Following a coordinated inter-regional investigation, they apprehended him in Yangpyeong. Tests showed his blood alcohol concentration at 0.11 percent—high enough for license revocation.

Following this, Lee Jin Ho’s agency SM C&C released an official statement:

Hello. First and foremost, we sincerely apologize for having to deliver such unfortunate news. After confirming directly with Lee Jin Ho, he admitted to driving under the influence early this morning. He has completed the questioning requested by the police at the scene and is now awaiting further disposition. Lee Jin Ho has expressed that he accepts full responsibility without excuse or justification and is deeply remorseful for his actions. Our agency also recognizes our responsibility in this matter, and we will ensure that Lee Jin Ho fully complies with any disciplinary measures and legal procedures. Once again, we offer our deepest apologies for causing concern.

