Oh Na Ra, Yura, And Yoon Chaekyung To Make Special Cameos In “Confidence Queen”

Oh Na Ra, Yura, and former APRIL member Yoon Chaekyung will be making special appearances in the upcoming Episodes 7 and 8 of “Confidence Queen”!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

Oh Na Ra transforms into Gil Mi In, the CEO of leading beauty brand Mystique and a former CF star. On the surface, she looks like a goddess of beauty with an angelic face, but behind the façade lies a ruthless villain—cold-blooded, verbally abusive to her staff, and insatiably greedy. As the main antagonist of Episodes 7 and 8, she clashes head-on with Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Gu Ho, delivering a performance that ramps up both the tension and the comedy.

Yura makes her cameo as a part-timer at a gas station in the mysterious “Seonnyeo Village.” Dressed down in a padded jacket, gas station vest, and simple hair clip, she exudes a natural, down-to-earth charm—her monotone delivery adding an intriguing layer of mystery to her character.

Meanwhile, Yoon Chaekyung takes on the role of Lee Hye Yoon, a beauty YouTuber and one of Gil Mi In’s victims. Going toe-to-toe with Oh Na Ra’s character, she captures Hye Yoon’s full spectrum of emotions—from the flashy confidence of a bubbly influencer to the raw anger and frustration of someone wronged.

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on September 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Na Ra in her recent drama “Love, Take Two” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)