KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' Climbs To New Peak On Billboard Hot 100 As 'Gnarly' Re-Enters Chart

KATSEYE is gaining steam in the United States!

On September 23 local time, Billboard revealed that KATSEYE had achieved their highest ranking yet on the Hot 100 (its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States) with their hit song “Gabriela.” In its ninth week on the chart, “Gabriela” jumped to a new peak of No. 45.

“Gabriela” also set new personal records for KATSEYE on both of Billboard’s global charts this week. The single rose to No. 14 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 16 on the Global 200, marking career highs for the group on both charts.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s previous single “Gnarly” re-entered the Hot 100 at No. 97 this week, marking its eighth non-consecutive week on the chart. “Gnarly” also climbed back up to No. 61 on the Global 200 and No. 65 on the Global Excl, U.S. chart in its 20th week on both charts.

KATSEYE’s latest EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” rose to No. 30 in its 12th week on the Billboard 200, in addition to staying strong at No. 13 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 14 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Finally, KATSEYE held steady at No. 31 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 16th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE on their new personal records!