Watch: Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min’s Fake Newlywed Life Gets Shaken By Seo Bum June In “Would You Marry Me” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has dropped a new teaser!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

The teaser hints at a turbulent love triangle as Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary pose as a fake married couple, and Mary’s ex-fiancé, another Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June), appears before them.

Woo Joo and Mary try to keep their fake marriage a secret by wearing matching outfits and showing affection at every turn. While Woo Joo is initially indifferent to Mary’s request to act as her fake husband, the new teaser shows his changed demeanor as he says, “Make sure to keep in touch with me four times a day—morning, noon, evening, and once more before you go to bed.”

However, their budding romance is interrupted when Mary’s ex-fiancé Woo Joo appears and says he wants to get back with Mary. The teaser closes with a scene in which fake husband Woo Joo, consumed by jealousy over ex-fiancé Woo Joo’s return, makes a blunt confession: “It must be because I like you, Mary. I don’t like seeing you with another man.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

