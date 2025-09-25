Kang Mina Confirmed To Join Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun In New Office Romance Drama

It’s official—Kang Mina will be joining Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun in tvN’s upcoming office romance drama “Back to Work!” (literal title)!

On September 25, Kang Mina’s agency Story J Company announced, “Kang Mina has been cast in tvN’s new drama ‘Back to Work!’ We ask for your continued interest and support for Kang Mina as she returns in the role of Yoon No Ah.”

Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun were previously confirmed as cast members.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “Back to Work!” follows Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun), a seventh-year office worker stuck in a career slump, who chooses her prickly boss Si Woo (Seo In Guk) as the “lesser evil” to avoid the “worst.” Together, they grow to become each other’s irreplaceable “best.”

Kang Mina will play Yoon No Ah, a fifth-year office worker. Although she is pretty and smart, she surprises others with her unexpected silliness and honest expression of emotions. After breaking up with her boyfriend, she decides to live for herself and pursue an independent life.

“Back to Work!” is slated to air in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Kang Mina in “Moonshine” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)