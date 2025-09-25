'First Lady' Premieres To Promising Ratings

MBN’s new drama “First Lady” is off to a strong start!

On September 24, the series premiered to an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent, according to Nielsen Korea—an encouraging beginning for the network’s latest drama.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on September 25 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

