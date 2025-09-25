Kim Bo Ra Gets Abducted By A Mysterious Figure In “Queen Mantis”

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

In Episodes 5 and 6, clues about the identity of the copycat killer started to emerge. The suspect is believed to be Kang Yeon Joong, a child who was abused by one of Jung Yi Shin’s victims—whom she brutally killed 23 years ago. Now, as an adult, Kang Yeon Joong is suspected to have undergone gender reassignment surgery and may currently be living as a woman. This has fueled curiosity about whether Kang Yeon Joong is truly the copycat killer and what her current identity might be.

The newly released stills depict Cha Soo Yeol’s wife Lee Jung Yeon (Kim Bo Ra) in danger. In the photos, Lee Jung Yeon is lying on the floor in the dark with her hands bound. Curiosity grows about the identity of the mysterious figure standing in front of her, while the blood on her forehead, the injuries on her face, and the hand reaching out toward her heighten the suspense.

Previously, when Jung Yi Shin confronted prime suspect Seo Goo Wan (Lee Tae Goo), she warned Cha Soo Yeol that his wife was in danger. Even when Jung Yi Shin escaped from confinement, the first person she went to find was her daughter-in-law, Lee Jung Yeon. Just as she had warned, Lee Jung Yeon has now fallen into grave danger. It remains to be seen whether Lee Jung Yeon will survive this crisis—and how her abduction will affect the collaboration between Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol.

The production team stated, “In Episodes 7 and 8, there will be a full-blown confrontation between Jung Yi Shin, Cha Soo Yeol, and the copycat killer. During this process, Lee Jung Yeon, who is the most precious person to Cha Soo Yeol, will fall into great danger. As this is a crucial scene in the drama, actress Kim Bora poured all her energy into delivering a powerful and detailed performance. We ask for the viewers’ interest and anticipation.”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

