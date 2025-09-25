MEOVV Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For October Comeback

MEOVV is officially making their return!

On September 25, SPOTV News reported that MEOVV will be making their return in October with a brand-new album.

Shortly after, their agency THEBLACKLABEL confirmed the news, stating, “MEOVV is preparing to release a new album, with the goal of making a comeback in October.”

This upcoming release will be MEOVV’s first new music since their Japanese digital single “ME ME ME” in July, raising anticipation for what the group has in store next.

Are you excited for MEOVV’s upcoming comeback? Stay tuned!

Source (1) (2)