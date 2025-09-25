Sung Joon, Kang Sora, MOMOLAND’s Ahin, And More Join HYBE America And Paramount’s Upcoming K-Pop Film

HYBE America and Paramount Pictures’ upcoming K-pop film has finalized its cast and officially begun filming!

On September 24 (local time), the two companies confirmed that Sung Joon, Kang Sora, Lee Hyong Chol, MOMOLAND’s Ahin, Renata Vaca, Silia Kapsis, Aliyah Turner, Kim Shana, and Park Jubi have joined the ensemble. Filming kicked off in Seoul on September 21.

They join the previously announced cast led by Eric Nam and Ji Young Yoo, along with Yoo Ji Tae, Tony Revolori, and Gia Kim, who were revealed earlier this month.

The movie follows the story of a Korean-American girl who, despite her family’s opposition, participates in a televised audition program in hopes of becoming part of the next big K-pop girl group.

Scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2027, the project will be shot entirely on location in South Korea—marking the first time a major Hollywood studio has filmed a full production exclusively in the country.

Stay tuned for more updates!

