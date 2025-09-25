Kang Tae Oh Is A Crown Prince With An Unpredictable Personality In Upcoming Drama 'Moon River'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has shared a new glimpse of Kang Tae Oh’s character!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost his memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Kang Tae Oh plays Crown Prince Yi Kang, who is acting as regent in place of his father, who is unable to rule. Yet, despite the heavy responsibility, he indulges in a reckless life of luxury and vanity.

On the surface, Yi Kang seems carefree and self-indulgent, but he carries deep wounds from losing the woman he once loved.

The released stills highlight the many sides of Yi Kang and his unpredictable personality. In one image, he is dressed in his royal robes, exuding the dignity befitting a crown prince, while in another, he stands beneath a flowering tree with a confident expression, dressed in a stylish silk outfit.

Another still shows him aiming a bow in the pouring rain. His charisma and commanding aura in this scene stand in stark contrast to the earlier images.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

