3 Emotional Moments From Episodes 3-4 Of 'A Hundred Memories'

With themes of sacrifice, missed chances, and genuine connections, “A Hundred Memories” continues to tug at our hearts. And episodes three and four of “A Hundred Memories” in particular delivered some of the drama’s most emotional moments yet, pulling viewers deeper into Young Rye’s (Kim Da Mi) struggles and sacrifices.

From her first taste of romance with Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun) to the heartbreaking reminder of her family responsibilities, the episodes perfectly balanced tender hope with painful reality. At the same time, the unfolding love triangle with Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun) took an unexpected turn, keeping fans invested in how these relationships will play out.

Here are three moments from “A Hundred Memories” that tugged at our heartstrings.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The responsibility of an eldest daughter

The premiere of “A Hundred Memories” already hinted at the immense pressure Young Rye carries as the eldest daughter of her family. While her older brother juggles both studies and part-time work to pay the bills, Young Rye feels a constant responsibility to help her frail mother, whose health makes it difficult to provide for the family. Episodes three and four take this struggle further, giving viewers a heartbreaking look into the weight Young Rye actually shoulders.

For the first time in her life, Young Rye experiences the thrill of romance when she joins a group blind date. Paired with Jae Pil, the same boy who saved her in the premiere and who has since captured her heart, Young Rye allows herself a fleeting moment of happiness. After a second date that doesn’t go as she hoped, she is on the verge of confessing her feelings when tragedy strikes: her mother collapses, forcing Young Rye to rush her to the hospital.

This emotional sequence highlights why Young Rye cannot live like other girls her age. No matter her feelings, her family’s poverty and her father’s death have placed both her and her brother in the position of protectors, children forced to grow up too quickly.

Young Rye, Jong Hee, and Jae Pil

From the start, viewers were nervous that “A Hundred Memories” might fall into the well-worn tropes of love triangles where one character’s feelings remain unknown until it’s too late, or where physical attraction overshadows emotional connection. Episodes three and four subvert those fears in surprising ways.

During the blind date, Jae Pil is partnered with Young Rye, and he clearly enjoys her company. But soon after, his friend confesses to liking Young Rye as well. At this point, the audience already knows Young Rye’s feelings for Jae Pil, and the stage seems set for yet another frustrating “missed connection” trope. However, the drama takes a different turn.

When Sang Cheol (Lee Won Jung) invites Young Rye to a boxing match in an attempt to impress her, she assumes the invitation came from Jae Pil and brings Jong Hee along. But it’s Jong Hee, not Young Rye, who reacts most strongly when Jae Pil is beaten badly in the ring. Triggered by painful memories, Jong Hee rushes into the arena to stop the fight. Later, her heartfelt conversation with Jae Pil becomes the very moment he begins to fall for her.

What makes this love triangle compelling is that it doesn’t feel contrived. When Young Rye ultimately hands Jong Hee Jae Pil’s number, choosing her friend’s happiness over her own, the sacrifice is bittersweet. Jae Pil and Jong Hee’s connection feels genuine, making the love triangle emotional rather than frustrating.

What-ifs and lost chances

One of the most common tropes in romance stories is the heartbreak of watching a character lose their chance at love because of their own passivity. For Young Rye, her what-ifs are endless and haunting. What if she had told Jong Hee from the beginning that she liked Jae Pil? What if she had given Jae Pil the ointment she bought for his injuries? What if she had simply confessed her feelings?

Her passivity, born out of hardship and low self-confidence, creates a quiet ache in her story. The missed opportunities don’t just torment her; they weigh heavily on viewers who can’t help but wonder how differently things might have turned out if she had dared to speak her heart.

It’s refreshing to see that “A Hundred Memories” doesn’t treat Young Rye’s tomboyish look as a barrier to love or desirability. In fact, the latest episodes highlight just the opposite, showing not one but three characters drawn to her romantically. This feels realistic and well-deserved, as Young Rye’s charm and beauty shine through even if she doesn’t fit the conventional mold of a K-drama heroine like Jong Hee, with her delicate features and traditionally feminine style.

Start watching “A Hundred Memories”:

Watch Now

Hello Soompiers! Do you think Jae Pil and Jong Hee’s chemistry is making sense? Let us know your thoughts about this love triangle in the comments section below!

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Bon Appétit! Your Majesty” and “A Hundred Memories”