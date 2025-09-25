Chun Woo Hee Leans In To Kiss Song Joong Ki During Bookstore Date In “My Youth”

JTBC’s “My Youth” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

In the previous episode, Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon finally confronted their feelings for one another. Despite trying to push him from her mind, Sung Je Yeon found herself overwhelmed by thoughts of Sunwoo Hae, ultimately confessing, “I like you.” His quiet smile at her heartfelt words closed the episode on a swoon-worthy note.

The newly released stills highlight both the sweetness of their romance and the shadows threatening it. At the bookstore, the two share a quiet date, drawing closer as they read from the same book. Sung Je Yeon gazes at Sunwoo Hae’s lips as she leans in, while Sunwoo Hae meets her with a lingering stare.

Even during a park date, Sung Je Yeon continues her bold advances, stepping closer without warning and leaving Sunwoo Hae flustered.

Yet the tone shifts in the next set of images. Sung Je Yeon is waiting for Sunwoo Hae in the pouring rain, her face clouded with worry in stark contrast to her earlier joy. A late-night meeting adds to the tension: Sunwoo Hae gently holds Sung Je Yeon’s hand as if comforting her, while she avoids his gaze with a sorrowful look on her face—hinting at the storm that lies ahead for their romance.

Episodes 7 and 8 of “My Youth” will air consecutively on September 26 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

