Kim Young Dae’s Secret And Painful Past As A Singer Comes To Light In “To The Moon”

Kim Young Dae’s hidden past will be revealed in “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Kim Young Dae stars as Ham Ji Woo, the director of the Big Data TF team at Maron Confectionery. From skills to looks to wealth, Ham Ji Woo appears to have it all—but unlike the drama’s three female leads, he is chasing his dreams, not money.

At Maron Confectionery, Ham Ji Woo—nicknamed “Professor Ham”—is considered a legend. Every idea he introduced became a massive hit, quickly propelling him to a director position. Yet behind this seemingly perfect image, Ham Ji Woo is still just another weary office worker who thinks about leaving the moment he arrives.

The newly released stills reveal Ham Ji Woo’s sealed-away past: his days as a singer.

In the photos, Ham Ji Woo gives off a completely different vibe. With his shirt unbuttoned, sleeves rolled up, bold necklaces, and a flashy belt, he looks nothing like his usual clean-cut corporate self. Gripping the microphone with trembling hands, he eventually pulls a beanie low over his head as if to hide from the world. What could have happened to him on that stage?

The next episode of “To the Moon” airs on September 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

