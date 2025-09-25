'BOYS II PLANET' Announces Top 8 Contestants To Debut As New Group ALPHA DRIVE ONE + Launches Social Media Accounts

Updated September 26 KST:

“BOYS II PLANET” has come to a close!

The second season of Mnet’s hit survival show “BOYS PLANET,” “BOYS II PLANET” originally began with 160 contestants who fought for eight spots in the final group.

The live finale on September 25 featured the announcement of the eight of the remaining 16 who will debut as a result of the program based on the final round of voting.

During the finale, MC Kim Jae Joong announced that the final group’s name is ALPHA DRIVE ONE, called ALD1 for short.

Here is the ranking of the top eight contestants who will debut as members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE:

Lee Sang Won Zhou An Xin He Xin Long Kim Geon Woo Zhang Jia Hao Lee Leo Chung Sang Hyeon Kim Jun Seo

Congratulations to the eight members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE! Follow the group’s official social media accounts here.

Also watch full episodes of “BOYS II PLANET”:

Watch Now