Bae Jin Young Announces Solo Debut Date With 1st Teaser For “Still Young”

Get ready—Bae Jin Young is officially making his solo debut!

On September 26 at midnight KST, Bae Jin Young revealed plans to release his first mini album “Still Young” along with a new teaser image.

His solo debut is set for October 14 at 6 p.m. KST, marking a new chapter in his career eight years after his initial debut.

Check out the first teaser below!

Bae Jin Young first rose to fame as a member of Wanna One in 2017 before joining CIX in 2019, where he was praised for his all-round talent and stage presence. Following the end of his contract with his previous agency, he signed with AURA Entertainment in December of last year, signaling a fresh start and a new journey as a solo artist.

Are you excited for Bae Jin Young’s first solo album? Stay tuned for more updates!