Watch: Ryu Seung Ryong Commutes To Work Blank-Faced In Teaser For 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” has unveiled its intriguing first teaser!

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. After a long journey, he discovers his true self—not as a major corporation manager, but as his genuine self.

The newly released teaser begins with Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) riding an escalator, expressionless and weary, on his way to work. His face reflects the fatigue familiar to many caught in the daily grind. Around him, a bold caption flashes words like “owning a house,” “in Seoul,” “large corporation,” and “department head”—a visual representation of the milestones in his career path.

However, as he approaches the top of the escalator, the words begin to crack and shatter, symbolizing the collapse of the very titles and achievements that once defined his life. The dramatic imagery sparks viewers’ curiosity about what Kim Nak Soo will do as his long-held values and identity begin to crumble.

Describing the drama, the production team shared, “It’s a drama that offers a fun yet sincere portrayal of people who, after facing a shocking crisis in their tedious lives, begin searching for true happiness.”

They added, “Kim Nak Soo’s journey to protect his own values will resonate with modern viewers and offer them comfort.”

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” is set to premiere on October 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

