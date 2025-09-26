“Genie, Make A Wish” Writer Kim Eun Sook Praises Kim Woo Bin And Suzy And Talks About The Magic of Rom-Coms

Netflix’s upcoming series “Genie, Make A Wish” has unveiled new stills and an interview with the writer ahead of its premiere!

“Genie, Make A Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens from a thousand-year slumber to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who suddenly finds herself the new owner of a magical lamp. As Genie tries to adjust to the modern world with his devilish ways, he and the emotionally guarded Ka Young find themselves drawn into an unexpected and electrifying romance.

The drama is already generating buzz not only thanks to its cast, but also because of its writer Kim Eun Sook, the creative force behind global hits such as “The Glory,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.” Speaking about the drama, Kim Eun Sook described it as a “stress-free, no-frustration, familiar fantasy romantic comedy.”

She expressed her deep affection for the rom-com genre, saying, “Out of all the genres, romantic comedies have this magical ability to make your heart flutter while watching amazing actors express being in love—sometimes sweetly, sometimes cringey. And in doing so, you forget your exhausting daily routine, laugh, cry, and heal.”

When describing the lead characters, the writer shared, “Genie is a highly dynamic character. He goes from cool to ridiculous, from broken to instantly charming. It’s a role that requires an actor to express every possible emotion and facial expression.”

About Suzy’s character, Kim Eun Sook added, “Ka Young is a rare character. On the surface, she seems like a ‘psychopath,’ but inside, she represents the ‘goodwill of humanity.’

Praising Kim Woo Bin’s performance, she said, “He had to portray a mischievous face, a handsome face, a cold face, and above all, a face in love. Watching him, I finally understood why people say he has ‘a thousand faces.’”

She also shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment with Suzy, saying, “Even though her character is quite challenging, Suzy told me she was genuinely excited about it, which really put me at ease.”

“Genie, Make a Wish” is set to premiere on October 3.

