Watch: Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Jinyoung, And More Showcase Fun Chemistry During 'Ms. Incognito' Poster Shoot

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has released a new making-of video that offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at its poster shoot!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

The newly released video starts with Jeon Yeo Been shooting three distinct poster concepts for her character: one with Chairman Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), one featuring both of her two personas—Kim Young Ran and Boo Se Mi—and another with Jeon Dong Min (Jung Jinyoung). Throughout the shoot, the actors showcase their characters’ auras while also highlighting their on-screen chemistry.

The final poster brings together five characters entangled in Kim Young Ran’s web of lies: Kim Young Ran, Jeon Dong Min, Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo), Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo), and Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young). The actors display lively, playful energy both during breaks and while monitoring the shoot, indicating just how close they already are. However, when it’s time to pose for the camera, their intense gazes and sharp presence capture the dark, suspenseful tone of the drama.

Check out the making-of video below!

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama below:

