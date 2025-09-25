'First Lady' Ratings Hold Steady For 2nd Episode

MBN’s “First Lady” is off to a relatively stable start!

On September 25, according to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of Eugene and Ji Hyun Woo’s new drama scored an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent—marking a slight dip from its premiere rating of 2.2 percent from the night before.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

