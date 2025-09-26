Song Joong Ki Makes Important Decision About His Romance With Chun Woo Hee In 'My Youth'

Song Joong Ki will come to an important decision on the next episodes of “My Youth”!

JTBC’s “My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “My Youth,” it was revealed that Sunwoo Hae had been diagnosed with amyloidosis, and it was unclear how long he had left to live. However, despite being distraught after hearing what the doctor had to say about his life expectancy, Sunwoo Hae still broke into a smile when Sung Je Yeon sought him out to confess her feelings. After hearing Sung Je Yeon confess that she liked him, the skies cleared a bit for Sunwoo Hae, who remarked, “The world is a little beautiful.”

However, newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episodes hint at a change in Sunwoo Hae’s emotions and his dynamic with Sung Je Yeon. One photo shows Sung Je Yeon avoiding the gaze of Sunwoo Hae, who is no longer smiling. Another captures the would-be couple looking one another in the eye—and while Sung Je Yeon’s expression appears a bit uneasy, Sunwoo Hae’s gaze is devoid of emotion, piquing curiosity as to what sort of choice he has made about their relationship.

A final still shows Sunwoo Hae seeking out his father, Sunwoo Chan (Jo Han Chul), who is initially thrilled to see him. However, Sunwoo Chan is soon taken aback by his son’s unexpected anger. As Sunwoo Hae has never blamed or asked anything of his father before, it remains to be seen what the upset son has to say.

The “My Youth” production team teased, “Episodes 7 and 8, which air today (September 26), will depict the changes in the emotions of Sunwoo Hae, who has been diagnosed with an incurable illness. Please keep an eye on what sort of choice Sunwoo Hae, who cannot guarantee his tomorrow, will make for his romance with Sung Je Yeon.”

Episodes 7 and 8 of “My Youth” will air consecutively on September 26 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

