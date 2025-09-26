'Queen Mantis' To Reveal Identity Of Copycat Killer In Tonight's Episode

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” will finally reveal the identity of its culprit on its next episode!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

Previously on “Queen Mantis,” two prime suspects in the copycat murder case were killed: Seo Gu Wan (Lee Tae Gu) and Park Min Jae (Lee Chang Min). Meanwhile, Cha Soo Yeol and Jung Yi Shin began to suspect Kang Yeon Joong, who was abused by one of Jung Yi Shin’s victims as a child, of being the copycat killer.

Is Kang Yeon Joong the suspicious figure known as “Joy”? And is this person truly the culprit behind the Mantis copycat murders? Viewers will get the answers to these questions on tonight’s episode of the drama.

The “Queen Mantis” production team teased, “In Episode 7, which airs on September 26, the culprit in the Mantis copycat murder case will go wild. During this process, the true identity of the culprit will also be revealed. The identity of the killer will throw both Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol into major shock and confusion.”

“As the culprit’s identity is revealed, the drama’s plot will begin to unfold in a whirlwind,” they continued. “The powerful performances of the actors, all of whom immersed themselves deeply in their respective characters, will add strength to the tempestuous plot. In particular, we are confident that the overwhelmingly passionate acting of Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon will make 60 minutes fly by in the blink of an eye. It’s not over until it’s over, so please look forward to what remains of ‘Queen Mantis.’”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)