Jung So Min Is Torn Between Choi Woo Shik And Seo Bum June In 'Would You Marry Me'

Get ready for an unpredictable love triangle in SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me”!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

After breaking off her engagement with her cheating fiancé Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June), Yoo Mary wins first place in a newlywed home lottery. Desperate not to miss out on her chance to win the home of her dreams, Yoo Mary asks a different Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), who happens to have the same name as her ex-fiancé, to pretend to be her husband.

As the fake newlyweds grow closer because of their pretend marriage, they wind up developing a chemistry that feels all too real. In particular, because Kim Woo Joo is a year older than Yoo Mary, he takes care of her with a tsundere charm that is nothing like her ex-fiance.

Seo Bum June will play the ex-fiancé in question, who happens to have the same name as bakery heir Kim Woo Joo and is three years younger than Yoo Mary. The couple got engaged after five years of dating, but the engagement was called off after he cheated on her with his co-worker Jenny.

When this Kim Woo Joo suddenly returns to Yoo Mary full of regret, it remains to be seen whether she will be swayed by his attempts to win her back.

In contrast to the older Kim Woo Joo, who is mature, dependable, and hardworking, the younger Kim Woo Joo keeps Yoo Mary on her toes with his unpredictable charms. When she finds herself caught between her fake husband and her real ex-fiancé, where will Yoo Mary’s heart lead her?

“Would You Marry Me” will premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

